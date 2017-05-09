Idaho’s Ten Most Wanted Men

We just did the Top Ten Most Wanted Women and thought it would only be fair to take a look at which men are "At Large." If you come across any of these men, do not engage. Immediately call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

Kevin Rye

BPD

Date: 2/9/2017

Wanted by: Boise Police Dept.

Warrants: Aggravated Battery with a deadly instrument

Total Bond: $100,000.00

NAME: Rye, Kevin

SEX: Male

AGE: 52 DOB: 10/22/1964

HEIGHT: 5’ 9” WEIGHT: 160

HAIR: Blond EYES: Brown

Meshai A. Alghunaim

BPD

Date: 2/16/2017

Wanted by: Twin Falls County Sheriff

Warrants: Aggravated Battery, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Total Bond: $200,000.00

NAME: Alghunaim, Meshal A

SEX: Male

AGE: 23 DOB: 8/29/1993

HEIGHT: 5’ 7” WEIGHT: 253

HAIR: Black EYES: Brown

Raymundo Mundoza

BPD

Date: 2/14/2017

Wanted by: IDOC and Washington DOC

Warrants: Parole Violation and Escape from Community Custody

Total Bond: NONE

Criminal History: Rape, fail to register as a sex offender

NAME: Mendoza, Raymundo

SEX: Male

AGE: 29 DOB: 1/6/1988

HEIGHT: 5’ 10” WEIGHT: 196

HAIR: Black EYES: Brown

Perry Joe Huffman

BPD

Date: 2/7/2017

Wanted by: Canyon County Sheriff

Warrants: FTA/PV

Total Bond: $90,000.00

NAME: Huffman, Perry Joe

SEX: Male

AGE: 34 DOB: 6/6/1982

HEIGHT: 5’8” WEIGHT: 190

HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown

Monte Vance Hamilton

BPD

WANTED AS OF 1/31/2017

Criminal History –Sex Offender, Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Warrant - L&L with a minor under 16: Bond is $500,000.00

NAME: Hamilton, Monte Vance

SEX: MALE

AGE: 54 DOB: 7/1/1962

HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 158

HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN

Larry Michael Jr. Clifford

BPD

Date:1-10-2017

Wanted by: Boise PD

Warrants: Fraud-By Computer

Total Bond: $5000.00

NAME: Clifford, Larry Michael Jr.

SEX: Male

AGE: 32 DOB: 6/20/1984

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 200

HAIR: Brown EYES: Blue

William H. Price

BPD

Wanted by Emmett PD/Gem Co. Sheriff as of 11-28-2016

Price, William H.

DOB 5-29-82

6’ 5” 285 lbs.

Bro.Hair-Blue eyes

Warrant- Poss. Cont. Substance

Bond- $15,000.00

Jacob Isaac Grist

BPD

Wanted by Emmett PD/Gem Co. Sheriff as of 11-28-2016

Name-Grist, Jacob Issac

DOB 8-26-79

6’ 3” 143 lbs.

Bro. hair-Blu eyes

Warrant-Aggravated Assault

Bond-$50,000.00

Marco Lewis Romero

BPD

Date: 11-9-2016

Wanted by: Meridian Police Department

Warrants: Aggravated Battery

Total Bond: One Million Dollars

NAME: Romero, Marco Lewis

SEX: Male

AGE: 33 DOB: 5/9/1983

HEIGHT: 5’ 4” WEIGHT: 150

HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown

Bradley James Jensen

BPD

Date: 3-10-16

Wanted by: Emmett PD/Gem County Sheriff

Warrants: Fraud-Insufficient funds checks

Total Bond: $5000.00

NAME: Jensen, Bradley James

SEX: Male

AGE: 55 DOB: 1/11/1961

HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160

HAIR: Blond EYES: Blue