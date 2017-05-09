Idaho’s Ten Most Wanted Men
We just did the Top Ten Most Wanted Women and thought it would only be fair to take a look at which men are "At Large." If you come across any of these men, do not engage. Immediately call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Kevin Rye
Date: 2/9/2017
Wanted by: Boise Police Dept.
Warrants: Aggravated Battery with a deadly instrument
Total Bond: $100,000.00
NAME: Rye, Kevin
SEX: Male
AGE: 52 DOB: 10/22/1964
HEIGHT: 5’ 9” WEIGHT: 160
HAIR: Blond EYES: Brown
Meshai A. Alghunaim
Date: 2/16/2017
Wanted by: Twin Falls County Sheriff
Warrants: Aggravated Battery, Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Total Bond: $200,000.00
NAME: Alghunaim, Meshal A
SEX: Male
AGE: 23 DOB: 8/29/1993
HEIGHT: 5’ 7” WEIGHT: 253
HAIR: Black EYES: Brown
Raymundo Mundoza
Date: 2/14/2017
Wanted by: IDOC and Washington DOC
Warrants: Parole Violation and Escape from Community Custody
Total Bond: NONE
Criminal History: Rape, fail to register as a sex offender
NAME: Mendoza, Raymundo
SEX: Male
AGE: 29 DOB: 1/6/1988
HEIGHT: 5’ 10” WEIGHT: 196
HAIR: Black EYES: Brown
Perry Joe Huffman
Date: 2/7/2017
Wanted by: Canyon County Sheriff
Warrants: FTA/PV
Total Bond: $90,000.00
NAME: Huffman, Perry Joe
SEX: Male
AGE: 34 DOB: 6/6/1982
HEIGHT: 5’8” WEIGHT: 190
HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown
Monte Vance Hamilton
WANTED AS OF 1/31/2017
Criminal History –Sex Offender, Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Warrant - L&L with a minor under 16: Bond is $500,000.00
NAME: Hamilton, Monte Vance
SEX: MALE
AGE: 54 DOB: 7/1/1962
HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 158
HAIR: BROWN EYES: BROWN
Larry Michael Jr. Clifford
Date:1-10-2017
Wanted by: Boise PD
Warrants: Fraud-By Computer
Total Bond: $5000.00
NAME: Clifford, Larry Michael Jr.
SEX: Male
AGE: 32 DOB: 6/20/1984
HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 200
HAIR: Brown EYES: Blue
William H. Price
Wanted by Emmett PD/Gem Co. Sheriff as of 11-28-2016
Price, William H.
DOB 5-29-82
6’ 5” 285 lbs.
Bro.Hair-Blue eyes
Warrant- Poss. Cont. Substance
Bond- $15,000.00
Jacob Isaac Grist
Wanted by Emmett PD/Gem Co. Sheriff as of 11-28-2016
Name-Grist, Jacob Issac
DOB 8-26-79
6’ 3” 143 lbs.
Bro. hair-Blu eyes
Warrant-Aggravated Assault
Bond-$50,000.00
Marco Lewis Romero
Date: 11-9-2016
Wanted by: Meridian Police Department
Warrants: Aggravated Battery
Total Bond: One Million Dollars
NAME: Romero, Marco Lewis
SEX: Male
AGE: 33 DOB: 5/9/1983
HEIGHT: 5’ 4” WEIGHT: 150
HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown
Bradley James Jensen
Date: 3-10-16
Wanted by: Emmett PD/Gem County Sheriff
Warrants: Fraud-Insufficient funds checks
Total Bond: $5000.00
NAME: Jensen, Bradley James
SEX: Male
AGE: 55 DOB: 1/11/1961
HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160
HAIR: Blond EYES: Blue