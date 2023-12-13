It has been one of the most admired car companies in America. This innovative brand has been praised as the world's leader in technology. The car is so advanced it has an autopilot feature, that's right, autopilot. However, the feature that has attracted so many folks to buy a Telsa is causing drivers a big problem.

Do you drive a Tesla? The company has issued a recall of over two million vehicles due to a problem with the autopilot program. The company believes that a software update is needed to fix the problem.

SIGN UP FOR THE FREE KIDO TALK RADIO APP

The recall is in response to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA. The government organization found that the ability to monitor a driver paying attention to the road was flawed.

Here is the statement from Tesla:

The recall includes Tesla models Y, S, 3, and X produced between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7, 2023. Tesla will send a software update to fix the problem and hopefully improve safety. Self-driving vehicles continue to be a controversial move as Google and other technology companies have suffered highly publicized setbacks.

IDAHO'S MISPLACED IN-N-OUT PRIORITIES

Electric vehicles at one time were very popular, however several car dealers, outside of Tesla, have not been able to sell their EVs. Over five thousand car dealers have asked the president to withdraw his EV mandates.

Washington Winter Emergency Car Kit These items make a great Christmas gift idea for loved ones living in Washington State. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Idaho Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Idaho using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.