Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell is such a cool spot to enjoy local food, drinks, shops, games, activities, music, events and more. There is always something going on. Here are some events coming up:

Every TUESDAY - Enjoy the Farm to Fork Farmers Market starting every Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Then at 6pm, Tuesdays on the Creek (free) with great live Music including:

Dragondeer - Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Ryan Curtis & Rob Leines - Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

B-Side Players - Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Gary Tackett followed by Red Shahan - Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

The Sweet Lillies - Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Boot Juice - Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs - Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Tylor & The Train Robbers - Tuesday, August 9, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Uncle Bob's Band ft. Kerry Davis - Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Ashley Rose Band followed by Jocelyn & Chris - Tuesday, August 30, 2022 - 6:00 PM 9:00 PM

Every WEDENSDAY - For the kiddos all summer the Caldwell Public Library hosts Story Time on the Plaza on Wednesdays at 10am all the way up to July 28th

Every THURSDAY - Uncorked - Start your weekend a little early with a glass of local wine, beer, or your favorite beverage in downtown Caldwell! Uncorked is Thursday in June from 5 to 7 p.m.

Here are other non-weekly events:

Saturday June 18th (5p - 10p) Idaho's Wild West Brewfest - "This western-themed festival features everything we love about the wild west; beer, country music, and the country way of living. So, grab your spurs (costumes encouraged) and wax up your mustache (yep, there’s a contest) for a rootin’ tootin’ good time! We will have around 50 breweries on-site to sample and taste from!"

Fun on the 4th (noon to 3pm) - "Experience the 4th of July, where Independence Day is one gigantic community celebration of the good Ole U.S. of A! Cool off at Indian Creek Plaza. Run through our splash pads, take a dip in the dunk tank, have a foam fight in the foam pit with our fun foam cannon and all of the other fun activities we have planned for you!"

Friday July 8th (6p - 10p) C-Town Karaoke Competition - "Indian Creek Plaza will host a three night karaoke competition this summer to highlight the best of Caldwell’s talent. All genres and ages welcome! Registration is free and will take place on-site at the information tent located near the stage from 5-6 PM."

Saturday August 13th (6p - 10p) Hometown Hoedown - "Put on your boots and get ready to stomp along to the beat of country music. There will be live entertainment, drinks and of course dancing with your partner round and round. It’s going to be a great big celebration for the best rodeo in Idaho, where the cowboys are the stars!"

Saturday September 10th (5p - 8p) - Taste of Caldwell Harvest Fest - "Caldwell is known for it’s farm fresh goods and farm to fork dining, but how do you know what you are eating or drinking is truly local? We invite you to come down to get a true taste of what Caldwell has to offer! You can also expect there to be live music and try your hand at Chicken Drop Bingo (our version of a 50/50 raffle), while you visit with our vendors and shop around!"

Friday and Saturday September 16th (6p-9p) and 17th (7a - 4p) - 20th Annual Indian Creek Festival - "This community event has evolved over the years and includes a car cruise, car show, chalk art contest, and a local marketplace. On Friday night the plaza features live music, also known as Oldies on the Plaza but the most anticipated event is the cardboard kayak race where teams compete to see who can build the fastest, watertight kayak out of just cardboard and duct tape."

Saturday September 24th (1p - 5p) Hops & Crops Festival - "Did you know that 95% of all hops grown in the US come from the Pacific Northwest including Idaho? Celebrate our hops and agricultural heritage at Indian Creek Plaza’s first annual Hops & Crops Festival! Tour local hop farms in Canyon County then sample the bounty of their harvest back at the plaza with a variety of local brews and ales. More details coming soon!"

Saturday October 8th (1p - 5p) Dogtoberfest - "Bring your pups, dress them up and enjoy an Oktoberfest themed celebration. Taste some of the best seasonal brews to come out of the Treasure Valley and if you think you have the best canine in the valley you can prove it! This is your one opportunity to bring man’s best friend to the Plaza and run through our Splash Pads."

