Indulge Your Cravings at Restaurant Week in Downtown Boise

The two most comforting things on the planet are blankets and food. What I'm about to tell you has nothing to do with blankets and everything to do with food. Not everyone is excited about Halloween. Thankfully this weekend isn't only about ghouls, ghosts, goblins, costumes, and candy. Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday, October 29th and runs through November 7th.

So what exactly is it? Several downtown restaurants are participating in serving special menus specifically for restaurant week. And it's really easy for you to participate. Check out the list of participating restaurants and when you figure out where you want to eat, make a reservation. You don't have to, but it's encouraged to make sure you actually get in. For example, a place like Brickyard (which is participating) would need a reservation on a regular night. With an event like this, you'd best call ASAP.

If you go to their website you can also filter your search of participating restaurants by deal they're offering, like $10 Breakfast/Lunch, $15 Dinner, and $30 Dinner. And of course they want you to share your experience using the specified hashtags for the event. The whole point is to support local, which this city is awesome at doing.

I'm personally excited for a trip to Taj Mahal for their Local Eggplant Pakora. And Capitol Cellars has a 2/$15 deal on glasses of wine, both red and white. With two types of each, you can get 4 different glasses of wine for just $30. This is a good time to remind you to tip your servers generously, especially during Restaurant Week which will undoubtedly make business busier than usual.

