For years, Harrison Boulevard has been hallowed as THE destination for families in Boise but one home on the Bench is giving those North Enders a run for their money.

That home is located at 2029 S Columbus Street. For the past six years, it's been home to one of the creepiest Halloween displays in the Treasure Valley - the Haunted Backyard Zombie Toyland. On Halloween night, the Pence-Brown family transforms their backyard into a playland filled with the creepiest looking baby dolls you've ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

Throughout the year, the family searches for unwanted, unloved baby dolls being cast aside in piles at garage sales or thrift stores. They bring them home and give them a horrifying makeover. Armed with paint brushes, the family, friends and neighborhood kids spend weeks zombifying the dolls for setting them up in the yard for Halloween night.

Each year the collection of dolls gets larger and this year, the Pence-Browns say they've got almost 200 that will be part of the free display that will be open to Trick-Or-Treaters on Halloween night from 6-9 p.m. It's a kid friendly Halloween display that was originally created by kids!

We love how self deprecating the family is, calling their display the "thrift store version of Harrison Boulevard." It's just as good, if not better than some of the displays that will soon appear in the North End!

Speaking of Harrison Boulevard, we've been stalking the North End Neighborhood Association's Facebook page for weeks for news about what they have planned this year. Last year, they announced they did not feel safe inviting thousands of trick-or-treaters to the neighborhood and pivoted to a Halloween walking tour benefiting Camp Rainbow Gold. They are yet to post details about what Halloween in 2021 would look like.

Treasure Valley Trunk-Or-Treat Guide 2021 Spooky Season is here and before you know it, the kids will be dressed up in their costumes and on the hunt for their favorite sweets! This is a round up of Trunk-Or-Treat events currently set for this Halloween season! If you're hosting one and would like to be added to our list click HERE.

Trunk-spiration for Meridian's Trunk or Treat Struggling to find a theme for your business, non-profit or organization's trunk for this year's Meridian Trunk or Treat on October 21? We'll take care of the ideas for you, you just need to need to bring them to life! Here's some possible themes you can use this year!

BTW, the photos from Oriental Trading are full Trunk or Treat kits! If you have no arts and crafts skills whatsoever, you can click the name of the theme and buy the whole kit.