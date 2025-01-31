Years ago, college football had an offseason. There was a national signing day and spring football. Coaches could use the offseason to research new plays, recharge, and scour the country for the next big college football star.

Last year, Boise State Football completed a historic season, becoming one of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff. Although the Broncos did not advance in the tournament, they finished the season ranked eighth in the nation, one of their highest postseason rankings ever.

However, the advent of the transfer portal, name image and likeness, and multiple recruiting days have shortened the offseason. Boise State Football's challenge is to build on last season's success, not falter.

Head Coach Spencer Danielson told the Boise media he would do whatever it took to keep the program going. Coach Danielson continues to meet with donors, supporters, coaches, and current and prospective players. The big challenge for the team on the field is replacing Heisman runner-up running back Ashton Jeanty.

The good news for Boise State is that ESPN has them making the college football playoffs again. A playoff spot is not guaranteed, guaranteed, as many Group of Five schools will be looking to replicate last year's team's success.

A Boise State / Alabama matchup would be a ratings draw and the buzz of college football.

Nothing is guaranteed in college sports, but for Bronco fans it's nice to be thought of as one of the best teams in the country even in the way too early preseason polls.

