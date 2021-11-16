Is Bryan Harsin on the Hot Seat?

Welcome to the SEC West Bryan Harsin. Last week, several publications predicted that you're the front runner for SEC coach of the year.

After a devastating loss to Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs this week, you're suddenly on the hot seat. Harsin's Tigers were up big against Mississippi State 28-3 before being smoked by over 40 straight points in a 43-34 loss.

The loss was more significant because it occurred in Auburn's home field. Regardless of the year or the coach, Auburn has always excelled at home. The Tigers must finish the season without starting quarterback Bo Nix who suffered a broken ankle during the loss. The former Boise State coach will now end the season facing South Carolina and Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

Harsin's first year has been seen as a success by most football analysts. The SEC West is the toughest division in college football, home to Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Most coaches who break into the SEC West have experience coaching in the South. Harsin has coached at Boise State, Arkansas State, and Texas as the offensive coordinator.

The real challenge for the Auburn staff will be recruiting the region's five-star prospects. Without the talent, it is tough to win at that level. This offseason will be the first true offseason under Harsin. He has hired former SEC players/coaches to help him get into the homes of those five-star athletes.

Harsin could continue to shock the world during this roller-coaster college football season. Beating South Carolina and especially Alabama would put Harsin back into a possible contention for coach of the year.

