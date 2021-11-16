Is Bryan Harsin on the Hot Seat?
Welcome to the SEC West Bryan Harsin. Last week, several publications predicted that you're the front runner for SEC coach of the year.
After a devastating loss to Mike Leach's Mississippi State Bulldogs this week, you're suddenly on the hot seat. Harsin's Tigers were up big against Mississippi State 28-3 before being smoked by over 40 straight points in a 43-34 loss.
Harsin's first year has been seen as a success by most football analysts. The SEC West is the toughest division in college football, home to Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Most coaches who break into the SEC West have experience coaching in the South. Harsin has coached at Boise State, Arkansas State, and Texas as the offensive coordinator.
Harsin could continue to shock the world during this roller-coaster college football season. Beating South Carolina and especially Alabama would put Harsin back into a possible contention for coach of the year.