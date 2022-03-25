Is Idaho a Good Place to Retire or is it Too “Young”?

Idaho as a lot to offer people of all ages. Later we will highlight articles about the best places to retire in Idaho. But first, as it turns out there are not as many people of retirement age in the state you may think. Idaho has a very young average age when looking at the census and demographic data.

Idaho Fall's (KIFI) ABC8 News highlights Idaho's census data saying, "Idaho remains one of the youngest states in the nation while the state’s population growth and home pricing increases top national rates, according to the recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2016-2020 American Community Survey. Idaho remained the sixth youngest state in the nation with a median age of 36.6 years."

The sixth youngest?! Does that surprise anyone else?

Our neighboring boarder Utah is the youngest in the country with a median age of 30.1. So what state has the highest median age? Way over on the far Eastern side is Maine with a median age of 44.8 years.

If you are interested in retiring here there have been some studies in recent years say about Idaho:

According to Cheapism.com, Boise's nearby Nampa is the place to be, at least if you are looking for a great place to retire. The website says "Based on shifting population demographics and revitalized downtowns in places off the beaten track, it's eye opening to see what certain American towns have to offer. Whether you are an active retiree who's a bit more comfortable financially or on a strict budget and concerned about the cost of living for a new place to call home, there's a diverse range of places to explore."

Another study by Stacker had Weiser, Salmon, Garden City, Sun Valley and Ketchum as the top retirement spots. Learn more and see Idaho's top 20 places to retire here.

52 Unbelievable Photos of How Much Downtown Boise Has Changed Over 10 Years You do it with Facebook profile pictures. Downtown Boise does it with Google Maps. Here's a look at just how much Boise has changed since 2011.

Idaho Cities from over 100 years ago - photos