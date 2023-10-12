Is Idaho Reaching a Breaking Point? More People Are Leaving Idaho

In recent years, Idaho has experienced a significant influx of new residents, contributing to expansion and a thriving economy. While there are many arguments as to why this growth is a good thing, there are also a lot of bad things happening. Notable issues like traffic congestion, rising crime rates, and drug-related problems are causing many residents, including native Idahoans, to contemplate their next move.

It's been pretty clear over the years that Idaho has been a magnet for those fleeing from their Left-dominated states and seeking a more relaxed lifestyle, with easy access to the great outdoors. Though, it appears we might be reaching a tipping point.

The population growth has strained local resources and infrastructure, leading to increased traffic accidents, highly overcrowded schools, and even more crime, drug-related issues, housing shortages, and much more — leaving residents uneasy and not confident in their state.

Online forums and community social media groups are buzzing with discussions about these challenges, with more Idahoans planning to relocate to find quieter and more affordable places to live — people are craving that "small-town lifestyle" again — and they're not going to get that in the Treasure Valley anymore.

And this isn't just for people who are new to Idaho, we're talking about families who have called Idaho home for generations... they're starting to pack up and leave. Somehow, even with these issues, the state remains an attractive choice for newcomers. Will Idaho be able to find a sustainable solution, or will we continue to see people come and go?

6 Things People Say They Miss the Most After Moving from Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The 10 Commandments of Boise, Idaho Life in Boise is a little different than other places in the United States. And you know what, we like it that way. If you're new to town, learning these can make you're adjustment to the Idaho way just a little bit easier. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured. Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman