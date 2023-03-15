Is This The Best Small Town In Idaho?

Everyone has their version of their perfect place to live. If you ask most Idahoans, they will describe a home resembling a 'little Yellowstone Ranch.' Only a few Idahoans long for the life of large cities and congested traffic commutes. Several have told us that their current hometown city or town has gotten too big for their comfort.

Idaho has 235 towns and cities, according to the 2021 American Community Survey. With so many cities and towns, how would someone determine Idaho's best small town or city? Our population may not be the largest, but our geography is one of the largest states in the union.

It is a rare Idahoan who has been to all parts of the state. Imagine how long it would take to drive to Coeur d'Alene while stopping to explore so many towns and cities on the road. Or a trip to Idaho Falls in the eastern part of the state. We all agree that every Idaho town and city is unique, but can anyone name the best small town in Idaho?

One website has determined that this one Idaho town is the very best. Is it Nampa? Boise? Salmon? Preston?

The website Cheapism says that Sandpoint is Idaho's best small town. They say Sandpoint is the best town in the Gem State.

"Nestled among mountain ranges on Lake Pend Oreille, Sandpoint has lots to offer outdoor enthusiasts and fans of arts and culture. Take a hike or mountain bike ride on the Gold Hill Trail, then head out to City Beach for an afternoon in the sun."

Sandpoint is home to such outstanding attractions like Lake Pend Oreille, Pend Oreille Bay Trail, Selle Valley Trail, and downtown Sandpoint. Do you agree with their pick? We're all blessed to live in a state with so many wholesome attractions.

Inside Idaho's Best SmallTown Check out these incredible sites.

