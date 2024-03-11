What city in Idaho is ranked the overall best one to live in?

It's likely that you answered this question with a Treasure Valley city. Especially in recent years, we've seen so many “best of” lists that feature Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Eagle, Kuna, and more in the Treasure Valley, but there’s another list that claims otherwise.

Stacker is claiming that there's another "BEST place to live in Idaho."

And that city is Moscow

Photo by Andrew Lang on Unsplash Photo by Andrew Lang on Unsplash loading...

The team at Stacker curated a list of the best cities to live in for each state, considering diverse factors like the cost of living, educational opportunities, housing conditions, and the quality of public schools etc. Moscow was ranked the best city in Idaho for living in.

Here's what Stacker said about Moscow: “Sharing the border with Washington State, Moscow began attracting settlers around 1871 for its lush grasslands and large amount of timber. The town is home to a weekend farmers market, the University of Idaho, and the paved Latah Trail connecting Moscow and Troy for joggers and cyclists.”

Now, check this out: According to these findings, Moscow has a population of 25,319, a median home value of $229,900, median rent set at $731, and a median household income of $41,896. These figures might make you reconsider Moscow's appeal, especially when contemplating that rent could be as low as $731/month — that by itself is enough to convince someone to leave Boise.

Keep scrolling for a complete list of the highest-earning cities in Idaho and more.

20 Highest Earning Cities in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

10 Reasons This List of the Most Boring Cities in Idaho Is Just Flat Out Wrong Roadsnacks decided to rank which cities in Idaho are the most boring. We think they couldn't have gotten the list more wrong and here's why! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart