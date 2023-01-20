National American Islamic Group Calls Out Caldwell Schools [pics]

The current controversy involving the Caldwell School District, not to be confused with last week's, has caused the Council for American Islamic Affairs (CAIR) to issue a statement on the hate crime allegations from Washington, DC.

A week ago, the school district faced thousands of parents who did not want the board to implement a new policy allowing boys identifying as girls to use the girl's restroom. You can read our coverage of that story here.

The current issue began when a teacher asked a student to wear their sweatshirt inside out because the writing violated the district's anti-gang policy. A group of students organized a march the following day called 'Brown Pride' covered by the local media.

A Inside Look At the Caldwell School Controversy Take a look at how this all became a major issue in Caldwell.

Thursday morning, the phrase 'white power' was spray painted on the walls of Caldwell High School. The result of that vandalism led the police to call it a hate crime, and they are looking for the folks responsible for these actions.

The district and police department issued a joint press release:

"The Caldwell School District and the Caldwell Police Department are investigating an incident that happened at Caldwell High School at approximately 1:15 am on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four individuals wearing dark hoodies and face masks were caught on video camera vandalizing Caldwell High School.

Due to the content of the graffiti, the Caldwell Police Department is investigating this incident involving the vandalism at Caldwell High School as a hate crime, per Idaho Code Section 18-7902.

"We will not tolerate hate in our city and will ensure that whoever is responsible for this will be held accountable for their actions," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Police Chief.

If you have information about this crime you are asked to call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 454-7531."

"It is concerning any time a public place is vandalized with symbols of hate, but it is especially disturbing when that public place is a school," said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison. "We welcome the hate crime investigation into this crime and urge school district officials to take action to educate students on the threats posed by racism and to increase security so that such incidents do not continue to occur."

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Check Out These Shocking Photos From The Caldwell School Board Meeting The Caldwell School Board shuts down the meeting.

Here's Why Caldwell is About to be Way Better Than Boise We are seeing a huge glow-up in Caldwell, while Boise and its surrounding towns are quickly becoming unaffordable.

Idaho's Best Public High Schools Idaho's top twenty-five high schools ranked from 25-1.