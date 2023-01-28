Caldwell Middle School Teacher Arrested For In School Fight Club

When it rains, it pours, and it's really pouring within the Caldwell School District. Caldwell Police sent a late-night release detailing a substitute teacher who allegedly encouraged students to fight in his classroom. Even more alarming is that the male teacher videoed the fights and placed them on social media.

Caldwell Schools did not need another major disruption. The state's attorney general has warned the district, Raul Labrador, not to restrict parents' first amendment rights and the district's attempt to adopt a woke policy 3281. The policy would mandate that teachers allow boys identifying as girls to use the girl's restrooms.

Caldwell Police are investigating the spray painting of white power on Caldwell High School. Police initially called it a hate crime but have since clarified their statement. The incident happened after a group of students held a 'brown pride' protest, responding to a student who was told to wear their sweatshirt inside out. District officials say the student violated their anti-gang dress code.

Police say that two fights happened at Syringa Middle School on January 26. The fight was between two male students in the classroom of substitute teacher Mr. Ettson Arreola. The fight was followed by another fight involving two female students in the same classroom.

Police say that Mr. Arreola encouraged the students to fight each other sharing the fights on social media after filming them. His videos caught the attention of the Caldwell Police School Resource Officers.

Shortly after that, two female students fought one another in the same classroom, also in the custody and presence of Mr. Arreola. During these incidents, Mr. Arreola, encouraged the students to fight and even video recorded the fight on an electronic device, which was later shared on social media and came to the attention of Caldwell Police Department School Resource Officers.

He was arrested and charged with (4) counts of injury to a child; (1) count of inciting a riot; and (4) violation of the juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight.

Another troubling allegation is police believe that Mr. Arreola set a timer urging the students to fight for 10 seconds. Caldwell Police issued the following statement:

“The Caldwell School District has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The personal safety and welfare of each child are of paramount concern to the District. The District has taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of all students.

We are providing support for the students involved and are actively cooperating with law enforcement,” said Dr. French, Superintendent - Caldwell School District. “Mr. Arreola’s actions tear at the fabric of our community and are reprehensible.

The video(s) is appalling, disturbing, and unimaginable. This man was entrusted by his community to keep our children safe and provide academic education but he chose to facilitate a fight club in his classroom,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police