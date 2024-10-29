Idaho’s Real Election Begins Wednesday

We're less than a week before America decides who will be its next president. In Idaho, the major state issue is whether or not the Gem State will choose rank-choice voting over the current primary system. Thousands, perhaps millions of dollars, will have been spent to influence Idahoans. ￼

Many folks tell us they can't wait until the day after election day. They believe things will return to normal. However, there may be no political ads on the radio; the actual election will just be getting started.

Two years from now, Idaho will choose its next governor. Most folks outside of politics believe the next election is at least a year away. Political experts have begun working on recruiting candidates to run in Idaho's Republican Party Primary.

As we first reported, we believe Governor Brad Little will seek a third term. The governor has guided the state through the pandemic and an unprecedented cycle of growth.

If the governor runs, he will most likely face opposition within his own political party. Two years ago, he faced three challenges while winning easily. Insiders can only speculate who would challenge him for the title in 2026.

Any incumbent is tough to beat, especially in a primary. Republicans could see Idaho's Attorney General Raul Labrador take another shot at it. Congressman Russ Fulcher has also been rumored to make another run. Both men ran for governor, Congressman Fulcher in 2014 and Attorney General Labrador in 2018.

Only those two men have the statewide recognition to challenge the governor. We expect Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke to enter the race if the seat is open.

Elections are like buses: once you get off one, another one is coming down the road to pick you up.

