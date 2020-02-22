It’s Official – The Friends Reunion Is Happening On HBO Max

The rumors have been flying for months and the Friends fans have been demanding a "Friends Reunion". It's official - The Friends Reunion is happening and it's happening on HBO Max. If you are not a current subscriber feel free to sign up immediately, if you already subscribe to HBO you might of heard that HBO Max will launch in May and your account will automatically be transferred to Max. Now the technical part is out of the way, how do you plan on preparing for the big day? A Friends Reunion party is definitely in order including Friends trivia and Friends themed appetizers. Here's another idea... Watch the 15 most popular Friends episodes to put you in the right mindset and freshen up the archives for the big day. Here are the 15 "Best" episodes according to Mashable.

15. “The One Where No One’s Ready” (Season 3, episode 2)

Almost like an episode of FOX’s 24, this episode takes place in the span of 20 minutes. Specifically, 20 minutes in which Ross is urging the gang to get dressed and ready to attend a benefit where he will be making a speech. Amid the chaos, Joey puts on all of Chandler’s clothes at once in an attempt to hyperbolically impersonate his roommate.

14. “The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6, episode 9)

Who could forget Rachel’s infamous trifle? A layer of ladyfingers, a layer of jam, custard, raspberries, ladyfingers, custard, and sliced bananas … Oh, and a generous layer of beef sautéed with peas and onions between the second helping of ladyfingers and custard. Her recipe combined too much of a good thing way before the viral deep-fried pizza-dilla did. Elle McPherson guest-stars as Joey’s temporary roommate, and the Gellers inevitably find out about Monica and Chandler’s relationship.

13. “The One With the Holiday Armadillo” (Season 7, episode 10)

Next up, on the trials and tribulations of Ross trying to be a better single parent than his ex-wife Carol, Ross suits up as “Santa’s representative for all the Southern states,” or the Holiday Armadillo. With Cole Sprouse as Ben, Ross tries way too hard to make the armadillo schtick work. This episode is most memorable for Ross’ outlandish costume and parenting technique.

12. “The One With Ross’ Sandwich” (Season 5, episode 9)

An unfortunate turn of events at the office leads to a dystopian turn of events for a very strung-out Ross: “Someone at work ate my sandwich!” he shrieks in Central Perk. And not just any sandwich, the moist maker (as he calls it). And not just anyone at work, but, as it turns out, Ross’ boss. Bonus points for anyone who can tally the amount of times Ross exclaims “my sandwich!” Did you know you can make the moist maker yourself?

11. “The One With the Cop” (Season 5, episode 16)

Ross buys a couch. He enlists Rachel and Chandler to help him move said couch into his apartment, which is a walk-up. Thus, “PIVOT” is born, which Ross say so many times in a row that the word almost loses its meaning.

10. “The One With All the Resolutions” (Season 5, episode 11)

The only resolution anyone remembers from this episode is Ross’s vow to do things he’s never done in 1999, which immediately translates to wearing hot, sticky leather pants on a first date. After he’s unable to get his pants back on, he combines water, baby powder, and lotion into a paste to aid him in guiding the leather up his legs. Everyone’s resolutions conflict as each member of the gang finds themselves in a catch-22. Most notably, Rachel finds out about Monica and Chandler, but has resolved not to gossip.

9. “The One With Unagi” (Season 6, episode 17)

Any die-hard friends fan knows that “One must have total awareness to defend oneself,” or Ross’ secret weapon, Unagi, which he garnered over years of karate classes. In true early-aughts fashion, Phoebe effortlessly rocks a bandana as Ross tests her and Rachel in a series of cringeworthy fake attacks. This list might as well be called “David Schwimmer gave 110% effort to Ross’ most unhinged moments.”

8. “The One Where Ross Is Fine” (Season 10, episode 2)

In a plot line that seems like a strange Hail Mary from an alternate universe, Ross kisses Charlie, Joey’s ex-girlfriend, and Joey kisses Rachel, Ross’s ex-girlfriend. Chaos ensues as Ross, who insists he’s “fine,” invites the other new couple over for a double date. Ross is so obviously bugged by Joey and Rachel’s coupling that he gets too drunk off his own batch of margaritas and gives an unforgettable toast, reminiscent of Nat King Cole’s “L-O-V-E.”

7. “The One With Ross’s Tan” (Season 10, episode 3)

This episode employs comedic game at the expense of Ross, and it works flawlessly. Ross gets a spray tan, and after three mishaps in multiple tanning booths, he is four shades darker than he had planned to be. Watching Ross get sprayed by his archnemesis the tanning nozzle never gets old, and the fact that his tan is painfully uneven makes it even better.

6. “The One With the Prom Video” (Season 2, episode 14)

This episode inaugurates the flashback sequences in the Friends universe by way of a home video of Monica, Rachel, and by extension, Ross, as they get ready to prom. (Shout out to Ross’ bold mustache and his music career that never was.) After witnessing present-time Ross and Rachel share a passionate kiss after they see the video, Phoebe utters those words that define the couple's 10-season, on-again, off-again love story: “See? He’s her lobster.”

5. “The One With the Embryos” (Season 4, episode 12)

Ross mediates and judges a Jeopardy-style competition that tests Rachel and Monica’s knowledge of Chandler and Joey — and vice versa. Audiences get a closer look at the complexities of the members of the gang as they contemplate the some truly adult milestones: Phoebe’s artificial insemination and eventual surrogacy of her brother’s children. The game also introduced audiences to Chandler’s ultimate alter-ego, Ms. Chanandaler Bong.

4. “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” (Season 5, episode 14)

We had to wait 15 whole episodes to finally see Chandler and Monica go public with their relationship, which quickly becomes the strongest partnership in the Friends universe over the remaining five seasons. Nothing feels better than seeing Chandler and Monica profess their love for each other in front of Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, and an ecstatic studio audience — especially after Phoebe and Chandler share a kiss akin to Michael and Oscar’s on The Office.

3. “The One With Joey’s New Brain” (Season 7, episode 15)

The main plot of this episode is that Joey is asked to semi-reprise his role of Dr. Drake Ramoray on Days of Our Lives after his longtime character receives a brain transplant. Meanwhile, Ross tries to convince Monica and Chandler to let him play the bagpipes in their wedding — a moment that climaxes with Ross almost playing “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang, eliciting real reactions from the Friends cast. Watch the bagpipes performance for yourself so you’ll understand why this is episode in the top three, and also Lisa Kudrow’s favorite episode.

2. “The One Where Ross Finds Out” (Season 2, episode 7)

If you truly believe that Ross is Rachel’s lobster, then this episode brought happy tears to your eyes. Smack dab in the middle of the show’s second season, when Rachel still works at Central Perk, she’s closing up shop and a lovestruck Ross enters. With the lights down low, the tension between the two is palpable. He storms out, and then comes back just in time for the two to (finally) kiss for the first time ever. And it’s in the pouring rain!

1. “The One With the Proposal” (Part 2) (Season 6, episode 25)

Monica and Chandler got down on one knee to propose to each other a whole 19 years before Angel and Papi did it on the POSE Season 2 finale. It was a proposal that showcased the way in which the series’ writers were able to create such a dynamic and heartfelt relationship between the two characters: “I thought that it mattered what I said or where I said it. Then I realized the only thing that matters is that you make me happier than I ever thought I could be.” Perry delivers those lines with an immense amount of humanity and care, so much so that if Monica and Chandler weren’t your OTP before, they certainly are now.