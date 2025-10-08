Jason Eck was an unknown coaching prospect when he was hired years ago to revive a dormant Idaho Vandal Football team. The fans were distraught after years and years of losing records. The unproven coach quickly brought in new players and took the team to the FSC Playoffs. ￼

The Vandals were so good that they came very close to beating the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in Eugene. Oregon has a lot of money and is one of the most well-financed teams in the country. Idaho is far beneath the level of the Ducks. The game was such a testament to Coach Eck and the Vandals that Bruce Feldman devoted an entire profile to them in The Athletic/New York Times.

Coach Eck left the Vandals at the end of last season to take one of the worst jobs in college football: coaching the New Mexico Lobos. The move paid off financially for the coach. The Lobos haven't enjoyed much success, and their program has been described as a graveyard for coaches.

However, if there is one person who can make them a winner, it's Coach Eck. Vandal and Bronco fans will have a chance to see his team this fall as they travel to Albertsons Stadium to take on Boise State this Saturday on the Blue.

Coach Eck never had the opportunity to play the Broncos when he was a Vandal. He'll now get a massive stage to show the entire Gem State how he performs with additional resources.

The coach has taken the worst job in college football and once again woven his magic. The Lobos held their own on national television against Michigan and they beat UCLA.

The Lobos upsetting the Broncos would be massive news for college football fans nationwide. It may not be likely but watch out for Coach Eck and the Lobos. ' There comin'.

