Idaho is the home of many excellent natural attractions. As the hiking season ends, the world will be descending upon the Gem State once again to enjoy world-class skiing. The state attracts the world's rich and famous, who love Idaho's natural beauty and anonymity.

Although the state lacks professional sports, college football draws famous fans from Post Malone to Jelly Roll. Usually, the draw is Boise State Football; however, over the last two years, Idaho's best football coach has been in Moscow, Idaho.

Former Vandals Coach Jason Eck left the state to become the head coach at New Mexico. The team was a death sentence for most coaches who dared take the job. Coach Eck revived the Vandals into a playoff contender; however, could he handle coaching at a higher level?

The Lobos have become bowl eligible for the first time. How bad was the Lobo program before Coach Eck? Here's a look at their top coaches in program history. It isn't very long and only contains five names.

Eck is number three on the all-time list after only one season. The coach brought in 70 new players, elevating the program to the hottest ticket in the state. How does Coach Eck do it? He is a master of social media. Take a look at his latest production below.

We wish Coach Eck luck and we'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

