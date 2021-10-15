JUMP Boise Invites You To Jump-Or-Treat

Grab the kids and celebrate Halloween early at JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat Saturday, the 23rd in Downtown Boise!

You know if JUMP Boise is throwing the event, it's gonna be a lot of fun, and in this case, plenty spoOoky, too! It's JUMP Boise's Jump-Or-Treat 2021 and everyone is invited. According to JUMP Boise's website, "The JUMP Park will be transformed into a Wacky World of Wonder with larger-than-life inflatables, creative backdrops, and awe-inspiring decorations. Little and big ghosts, goblins are encouraged to dress up in costumes and “JUMP or Treat” while exploring the winding walk through the outdoor areas of JUMP. Yummy treats and treasures will be offered to all the little ones in attendance. Chili, cider, and other small-bites will be available to warm your belly while supplies last in JUMP‘s SHARE Kitchen Studio."

And, how would you like to get your picture on their Jump-O-Tron? Well, you can do that and feel like a superstar by simply sending a picture by email to jumpplaystudio@gmail.com. Halloween is such a fun holiday here in the Treasure Valley and there are so many incredible events happening Halloween weekend, it's pretty cool to have this one a week earlier for those who need their frightful fix before the big day. The event will run from 5:30-8:30 on Saturday, the 23rd and you can park in JUMP Boise's underground garage. Afterwards, you can run over to Anthony's in the JUMP plaza and enjoy an awesome seafood dinner (just a suggestion, because their food is amazing). Happy Halloween!

