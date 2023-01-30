Kellen Moore's days as a Dallas Cowboy are over, but another NFL team is expected to hire the former Boise State quarterback. Mr. Moore was dismissed after working for the Dallas Cowboys for four years. The Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy wanted to be the team's play caller.

It looks like Mr. Moore will be working with one of the youngest and most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. The former Dallas offensive coordinator was credited with the development of quarterback Dak Prescott.

NFL.Com and many other outlets reported that the Los Angeles Chargers have hired Mr. Moore as the offensive coordinator. The Chargers fired Joe Lombardi, who was their OC until he was fired after a playoff loss.

The move will unite Mr. Moore with Justin Herbert, who has shown incredible promise since his days in Oregon. Herbert was one of a few high-profile quarterbacks drafted two years ago in the NFL Draft. The young star has shown incredible promise despite a leaky offensive line and receivers who can't separate from defenders.

Mr. Moore and Mr. Herbert have worked together on car commercials for Kendell Auto Group, seen locally throughout the Northwest.

