Boise's Kellen Moore is finally an NFL head coach. It's hard to believe he's only thirty-six years old. However, his life begins far from the Blue Turf of Boise State. The New Orleans Saints officially announced Coach Moore as their new coach today.

A List of Kellen Moore's Jobs Find out who he's going to be working with here. Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Kellen Moore shares his thoughts on becoming the new coach in New Orleans.

"I am excited to join the New Orleans Saints and deeply appreciate the faith that Mrs. Benson and the entire Saints organization have placed in me," Moore said. "I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and am eager to get started. I would also like to thank the Philadelphia Eagles for an incredible 2024 season. I'm excited to begin this new chapter."

Many experts will review the road ahead for Coach Moore's new team. His hiring inspires not only Boise State fans but also those who've been fired and missed out on their dream jobs.

Kellen Moore is too much of a class act to talk about revenge, but we will profile what his hiring means to the team that rudely discarded him, the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys chose Mike McCarthy over Kellen Moore. The coach said Kellen wasn't the right fit to call the offense he wanted to instill in Big D. Coach McCarthy is now out of the league after leaving the Cowboys, thinking he was getting another NFL coaching job.

After leaving the Cowboys, Coach Moore was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. He only lasted a season, as several injuries led him to Philadelphia. The Cowboys' arrogance showed this season as they failed to make the playoffs.

Kellen's willingness to move to the crazy world of the Philadelphia Eagles paid off with a Super Bowl win. He brings his years of coaching to a franchise that wants him.

Kellen Moore: Dominance Over The Years Kellen Moore's 50 career victories as the starting quarterback at Boise State University remain the most by any QB in NCAA football history. Moore, who was touted as one of the most brilliant minds in college football has now taken those brains to the NFL where Dallas fans can't get enough of him. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM