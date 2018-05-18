The general election kicked off with KIDO Talk Radio and the Idaho State Republican Party with a Unity Breakfast at Terri's Cafe in Meridian, Idaho.The event was hosted by Kevin Miller who wanted everyone to have a warm meal while discussing why it's important to maintain Idaho's Republican Majority.

Idaho's Crime Fighting Attorney General, Lawrence Wasden, was the first elected official to start the day on KIDO Talk Radio beginning at 6am. Attorney General Wasden explained to Kevin Miller why he didn't enter the governor's race. He explained the difference in a candidates strategy in the primary verses the general election.