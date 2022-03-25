Family Fun With Camels Is Less Than 30 Minutes From Boise

When you go to Airbnb, you're looking for a vacation home, planning out a getaway far from the Treasure Valley. But there are other ways to use Airbnb. Airbnb also offers unique experiences near you or wherever you may be traveling. When you search for experiences near Boise, one really stands out.

You may not expect to find camels outside of Africa or the Middle East, but believe it or not, there are three living in Kuna! These three camels are being raised by Lisa, a North American Camel Rach Owners Association member.

Lisa loves showing off her camels. One of which is a two-humped camel, which makes up only 6% of the entire world's camel population. She offers an Airbnb experience that allows you to get up close and personal with all three of her camels.

For $50 per person, you will get to know the camels and learn about the species. You get to walk, pet, and brush the camels. You'll even learn some basic commands.

Hour-long time slots are available most weekday afternoons at 6:30 and various time slots on Saturday and Sunday. As long as the camels don't try to sell you cigarettes, it should be fun and make for some really great photos.

