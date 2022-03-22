Education is the driving force behind our country’s journey into the future. Growing up, my parents always taught me that the one thing no one can ever take from you is knowledge. No matter where you go in life, you can always learn something and now it’s easier than ever with the world at our fingertips via cell phones. It’s why we were surprised to see how low Idaho ranks in terms of education versus our neighboring states.

The people over at Scholaroo.com looked at “19 relevant metrics” to determine a state’s score ranking that includes the level of college completed, percentages of adults with various degrees, and even school quality.

Report: Idaho is One of the Least Educated States in the Country A new report says that Idaho is among the least educated states in the United States. Where do Idaho and neighboring states rank? Let's start with the "most educated" and work our way down the rankings.

Idaho Colleges Ranked By Acceptance Rate Niche, a website dedicated to helping people connect with the best schools, neighborhoods and workplaces for their lifestyle, looked at Idaho's major higher learning institutions and ranked them base on which ones were the hardest to get into. This is how things shook out.