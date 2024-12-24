Lights, Camera, Action: The Realities of the ‘ Idaho Dead Week’ Workers

Some folks are fortunate not to have to work this week. Whether you work on Wall Street, in the legal system, in the school system, or in other industries, we are officially in the 'dead week.'

The dead week is longer than an actual week, taking place before Christmas and not ending until after New Year's Day. Some industries have to cope with the lack of effort required to do things after Thanksgiving.

Those rushing to have a good meal, travel, or engage in some other recreational activity benefit from those who are working. Folks in the service industry, such as plumbers, restaurant workers, hotel workers, and others, are working overtime to service the needs of their customers.

Have you been to the grocery store lately? Yesterday, the Chinden / Linder Fred Meyer was the busiest since its opening almost ten years ago. Those who work do not get the ability to take time off during this busy time. Another modern example of folks who are working extensive hours is delivery drivers. (How did we survive without Amazon and online shopping?)

Ironically, Idahoans who are off have taken to the roads and shopping to get last-minute gift items. Can you believe I can't find a slinky to save my life?

As we celebrate the birth of Christ this year, please remember those folks who deal with our troubles, whether the airline worker or the person fighting the crazy Gem State traffic, to make sure you get that very special present.

To all who are working, Thank You!

