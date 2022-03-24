It's spring time and farmers market season, babyyyyy!

Who's ready to wander from booth to booth, basking in the sunshine, holding a delicious coffee, and searching for fresh food and a wide selection of plants and handmade items for your homes and gardens?

Plus, it’s all local, so it’s neighbors supporting neighbors… What's not to love?

Well we have good news: multiple farmers markets around the valley are starting back up as early as next week!

They will be open every week, rain or shine, and many of them last all the way through the fall season.

Below is a list of the local markets in the Treasure Valley, so you can find one near you!

Guess What Time It Is, Idaho? Farmer's Market Season, Babyyy Find a local farmers market near you!

Thank an Idaho Farmer, These Idaho Agriculture Facts Will Blow You Away All facts and information was provided by this Idaho Agriculture Infographic from 2021