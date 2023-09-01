Double Down & Support Local in Idaho: Why September is the Month!

It’s the first day of September, and that means it's time to double down and support local. Idaho celebrates something truly special during September – Idaho Preferred Month.

It's time we turn the spotlight on the locally grown and produced goods that make our state shine, and the people that make it happen. We should always strive to support local, but it's great we have this Idaho Preferred Month initiative to remind us. Below is a list of Idaho agriculture facts that will blow your mind.

Why It Matters

This isn't just a celebration of local agriculture; it's a heartfelt tribute to the men and women who nurture our lands, cultivate our crops, and raise our livestock. When you support local, you're not just buying produce; you're investing in the livelihoods of our neighbors.

These hardworking farmers are the backbone of our state, and their commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation is what makes Idaho's agricultural heritage so extraordinary.

Without Idaho Agriculture, Idahoans (and basically the rest of the country) wouldn’t have the products we so regularly need and purchase. While we should always be thankful for what they do for us, we should especially make an effort this month to support them.

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

So, this September, join us in honoring Idaho's farming community. Discover their stories, taste their labor of love, and be a part of the journey that brings food from field to fork.

