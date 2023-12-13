Locals Answer: Where Are the Best Places for Hot Cocoa in Boise?

As the colder winter weather embraces the Boise area, our collective craving for warm cups of delicious hot chocolate increases. If you're wondering where to find the most satisfying hot cocoa in the Treasure Valley, you're in the right place! We've reviewed your recommendations and compiled a list of the best spots for hot chocolate, right from local suggestions.

Boise-area locals know where to find the best hot chocolate. From homemade cocoa at local shops to the iconic Albertson’s Stadium hot chocolate, your responses spanned across the Treasure Valley.

While making your own hot chocolate at home is a solid option, there's a certain charm in venturing out with friends and family to enjoy the season's best cocoa and maybe even exploring the Christmas Light displays in the area? Below, we'll share a list of the best Christmas attractions in the area, too.

After reviewing your responses, we noticed 2 prominent trends:

1. A lot of you proudly declared your homemade hot chocolate as the ultimate winner.

2. There's a real rivalry between Dutch Bros and Moxie Java; Which do you prefer?

Without further ado, keep scrolling for a list of local hot cocoa recommendations—the best places for hot chocolate in the Boise area. Jump into the list, see if there are any places you've never tried before, and consider getting out this week (or weekend) for some delicious hot cocoa and Christmas light adventures with your friends and family.

We've also included a list below of the best Christmas light displays in the area.

