Listen, it happens… and it has honestly happened to me more times than I’d like to admit over the years.

“I was today years old when I learned…”

It’s the “aha!” moment that is instantly followed by embarrassment, because – how have I lived this long without knowing that fact?

But you all know what I’m talking about – don’t act like it hasn’t happened to you.

Because even though these occurrences may make you slap a hand to your forehead, they always make for a great story!

I still remember when I discovered that most of my fellow high school classmates didn’t realize that the correct spelling of “caveman” didn’t actually have a “k.” (I’m looking at you, Kuna.)

My family moved to Kuna when I was only nine years old and I was luckily old enough to have already learned the correct spelling of caveman, or else I may have been in that same boat.

So it got me thinking, what other facts have Idahoans learned way later in life than they should have?

Some of these are hilariously obvious, others not so much. But either way, perhaps these will make you feel a little better about your own "aha" moments.

Locals Share Embarrassing Facts They Should Have Learned Years Ago

