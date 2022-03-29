Do Idahoans Think Male Birth Control Pills Are a Good Idea?

In recent news, scientists are currently experimenting with a non-hormonal birth control pill designed for men.

Historically, birth control methods have always been aimed at those who have uteruses, versus those with testes.

As a result, this puts most of the burden of preventing pregnancy on women.

However, in a press release, researchers explained that options for men could be coming soon.

In their initial lab trials, scientists have found that this male birth control was 99% effective for preventing pregnancy in rodents, and because of this, human trials may even start by the end of the year. However, there is no guarantee that it will have the same effect on humans as it did on mice.

If it ends of getting approved and released, it will be the first of its kind.

This is huge, because it would allow more people to take responsibility of their own reproductive health, instead of leaving it predominantly in the hands of others.

Also, this contraceptive is non-hormonal, so it is less likely to have negative side effects, such as depression, weight gain and decreased libido, which has been a huge concern in the past.

How are people reacting to this news?

As you could imagine, the internet is having an absolute field day with this information.

The general consensus seems to be that many men are interested in trying out the pill if/when it becomes available, and many women think that this is long overdue.

What do you think?

Speaking of Birth Control - These Are Boise's Most Promiscuous Places We asked the good folks of the Treasure Valley where, if anywhere, they would do "promiscuous things" in town. Perhaps it's where they would go with their high school boyfriends back in the day or where they take their fresh products imported from Ontario, Oregon. Here's what you all had to say:

Hilarious Reviews of Boise Strip Clubs We share some of the funniest reviews of strip clubs from right here in Boise!

More Hilarious Boise Strip Club Reviews We Can't Believe Are True We found more hilarious strip club reviews from right here in Boise that you have to see to believe!

Dispensaries You Can Find in Ontario, Oregon The State of Oregon has legalized marijuana for some time now. Dispensaries continue to pop up across the state although the "joke" or "reality", whichever you want to embrace, really points to the fact that Ontario seems to serve a lot of Idahoans. Here are just some of the places you can legally purchase marijuana in Ontario.