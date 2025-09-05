We all love celebrities, or at least some of them, visiting the Gem State. Some folks, like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kim Kardashian, have bought their own private Idaho's. The Boise area has been rumored to be a secret hub for actors, tech millionaires, YouTube stars, and even Post Malone.

Mr. Malone is such a fan of the area that we see him at Boise State games, Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell, and other local hunting areas. Jelly Roll, another music and wrestling icon, is considering building a home in Utah, why not Idaho?

However, there is one star that genuinely is the favorite of every Idahoan. This star has been a highly successful musician, actor, producer, director, business owner, fashion designer, and fitness advocate/entrepreneur.

This person recently moved his family away from the cesspool of Hollywood to Nevada. He broke our hearts when he decided not to move to Idaho. A few years ago, he made international news by visiting an Albertsons making or selling drinks for regular Idahoans.

Any idea who they were referring to? If you guessed Mark Wahlberg, you would be correct. We continue to advocate for the artist formerly known as Marky Mark to relocate to Idaho.

5 Reasons For Mark Wahlberg To Move To Boise Mark in Idaho Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

The Idaho Statesman reported the Gem State could be on his mind. Not for a new place to live, but another business to add to his growing empire.

Mr. Wahlberg is getting into the gym business, separate from his ownership stake in F45. (You can see his struggles to become part of the franchise in his HBO series filmed during the pandemic.

The Statesman reported that Mr. Wahlberg is opening a large gym in Las Vegas. Once Municipal, the name of the gym, opens in Nevada, Idaho will be the chain's second location.

Our area is filled with gyms; however, CEO Manzo Hodge told the publication it will be a luxury brand with everything. They've signed a location to build but haven't released its location.

We will be seeing Mr. Wahlberg in the Boise area very soon; perhaps he will buy a second home in Idaho, as he already owns a house in Coeur d'Alene.

Tour Time: Boston's Mark Wahlberg Put His Nearly $80 Million Manse on the Market in Beverly Hills Are you ready for a tour of this insane piece of property truly fit for a movie star? It's listed with Carl Gambino with Compass in Los Angeles, California