Idaho has a very special place in the hearts of celebrities. Some states attract certain types of celebrities. However, anyone who is anyone loves our beautiful state. Whether it's the traditional values of Idahoans or the unparalleled beauty of the outdoors, Idaho has no rival.

The Gem State's love affair with famous folks began when the iconic writer Ernest Hemingway moved to Ketchum, Idaho. The author may have become famous covering wars, living in Florida and Cuba, but Idaho is his final resting place.

The Boise area seemingly is the only area where Idahoans don't bump into stars of sports, film, finance, and other ventures. Sun Valley contains so many second celebrity homes since Bruce Willis put the area on the map years ago.

Also, Sun Valley hosts the world's richest and most influential figures every year for the Allen & Company retreat. Sun Valley allows titans from Warren Buffett to Mark Zuckerberg the freedom to walk on world-class trails and mountain bike with the world's best.

Does Idaho have a favorite celebrity? For some reason, I believe the state's favorite is not a Kardashian, but a Wahlberg. Mark Wahlberg specifically.

Mr. Wahlberg occasionally visits Idaho, promoting his various business ventures. As we reported last month, he will be building a gym in the Treasure Valley within the next few years.

The star of Boogie Nights owns a home in the Coeur d'Alene area. However, we don't know a lot of details until now. Although he lives in Nevada, the former Marky Mark is a Boston kid at heart.

He recently hosted a group from Boston, calling themselves 'The Boys', on YouTube. What's it like to hang with Mark Wahlberg in Idaho? Check out the photos here.

Mark Wahlberg's Secret Idaho Gym Revealed Mark works out with the Big Boys From Boston Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Back in Boise Like He Never Left: A Look at Mark Wahlberg's Visit It hasn't even been 6 months since Mark was here in Boise--today, he was back! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM