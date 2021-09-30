Mark Your Calendars For Downtown Nampa’s Annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat

October is arguably one of the best months in the Treasure Valley. The weather is perfect almost every day, Boise State Football is in full swing, and fall festivities are happening all over every weekend!

As the month rolls on, Mix 106 will be featuring all sorts of different events you and your family will want to add to your calendar. Downtown Nampa's Annual Trick-or-Treat is one of those. This year it will take place on Thursday, October 28th from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.

Come dressed in your spookiest costumes and get ready for a night of trick-or-treating and so much more! Idaho Arts Charter Dancers will kick things off at 4:00 pm. Merchant Trick-or-Treating along with the scavenger hunt, live music, bounce houses, and games in Lloyd Square will continue for the rest of the night until 7:00 pm. The 80's Tribute Band Casio Dreams, ax throwing, and a flash mob will also be featured.

What most have come to love about the annual event is its evolution into "more of a carnival-like atmosphere" reports The Idaho Press. It's one of the joys of living in a small town. In fact, it's what got Nampa listed as the No. 1 community for trick-or-treating by the website SmartAsset two years in a row.

If your business is interested in handing out candy and/or treats as a vendor, Downtown Nampa is welcoming you to set up a booth. Food trucks are also invited to register. The city is expecting roughly 3,000 people in attendance for this year's event.

The 15 Most Haunted Places In The Treasure Valley The Boise area is full of ghosts! These are the 15 places that you are most likely going to have a run-in with the paranormal.