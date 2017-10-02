Update: Both of our WOW listeners, Nicole Smith from Meridian and Natalie Anderson from Boise have checked in and confirmed that they are safe. However, there have been at least 59 confirmed dead with over 500 others injured.

Credit: David Becker / Getty Images

It was mass hysteria as shots rang out during the Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 Festival near the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas last night. Witnesses say they started hearing rapid fire from an automatic weapon, then screams followed with people shouting, "get down, get down" and others yelling out that they'd been hit.

Officers took down one suspect and do not believe there was anyone else involved but details as of now are very sketchy. The number of injured is expected to rise. Many people been submitted to the University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital but we still aren't even close to a final count.