McCall City Council Drops Mask Mandate

I remember it like it was yesterday, Future and Kendrick Lamar released a smash hit that made me feel like a real gangster while I drove around town in my Toyota 4Runner.

"Mask off, mask off, mask off" Future so melodically sang--over and over and over. Now, we're here, years later wishing that we could TAKE the masks off and share a smile and be around each other once again.

We don't have to tell you what a year it has been . It's been difficult, with no concerts, events, weddings, gatherings, family reunions, and so on. Just the other day, I was talking to a friend of mine that is a school counselor and she was sharing with me how deeply a classroom of masks can impact a group of kids and their ability to connect and socialize--something that is crucial to childhood development! Of course, the general health of the public is nothing to take lightly and that is why so many cities and states alike have taken up mask mandates--to protect the general public.

Now, with vaccines being rolled out and more and more folks being vaccinated, we're all seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Announcements like the once out of McCall, Idaho are giving us hope.

After extending the mandate not long ago, the City of McCall has announced today that they will be DROPPING the mask mandate. While it was supposed to expire on My 26th, city leaders saw the statistics reaching a point that indicated it was safe enough to drop the mandate early.

While masks are no longer required, a general sense of care is still being encouraged. Pay attention to how close you are to those around you and of course if a business chooses to have a mask rule in place-- respect that!