Meet “Blitz”, BSU’s New Tee Dog

Say hi to this good boy named "Blitz", the son of Cowboy Kohl and Boise State's new game day tee dog!

"Cowboy Kohl" was 11 years old when he passed away last month, he was the Boise State University game day tee dog and the news devastated Bronco fans around the Treasure Valley. Just announced is that Cowboy Kohl's own son, "Blitz" will take over just in time for the new season of football!

What a good boy this is stepping into his fathers (turf?) and bringing hope, smiles and "d'aww"s to Bronco fan faces for each home game. Here's some footage from our friends over at KTVB.

Friday's game marks the return of Broncos fans to Albertson's Stadium after having cardboard cutouts of fans in seats for the 2020 season, a much welcome burst of excitement certainly for the team and for fans in attendance as the gather around the blue field once again. Boise State will take on UTEP (The University of Texas El Paso) in their home opener Friday night, September 10th, with a kick off at 7:30. With the return of fans to Albertson's Stadium, the University has asked that all fans in attendance wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Will this make a difference in attendance? That is still to be seen, though I know a lot of Idahoans are chompin' at the bit for some football, and this is the first event of this size to happen in quite a long time. Whatever the case, if you're there, enjoy, say hi to Blitz and go Broncos!

