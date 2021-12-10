The holidays are here and that entails several traditions ranging from Christmas trees to White Elephant gift exchanges. There is, however, a tradition you can start this year by having your very own Grinch! We’ve previously told you about how you can explore The Grinch’s cave but how awesome would it be to have the green guy himself crash your holiday party this year?

Meet The Boise Grinch (as he’s called) and according to his Facebook page, you won’t need to head to his cave which is located just outside of Boulder, Utah either. You can find him at his Holiday Grinch Display which is located at 8431 W. Caswell St., Boise, ID 83714 until Christmas Eve (12/24) from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. If you’re feeling adventurous and want to go “all-out”, you can actually have The Grinch drive you through Christmas In Color!

Facebook/@TheBoiseGrinch

Upon finding him, I immediately knew that we had to reach out to The Boise Grinch and find out how he ended up in the Treasure Valley. I mean, if you’re going to find THE Boise Grinch, you HAVE to find out how he came to be, right?

Our Boise Grinch whose real name is Nick is actually a proud father who found his inner-Grinch a few years ago.

“I started Grinching around about four years ago for Family Christmas pictures, going to my daughter’s school parties, and buying our Christmas tree,” The Boise Grinch shared.

Facebook/@TheBoiseGrinch

“In 2019, Sweet Peas Christmas trees asked if I would come hang out at their lot and that started my social interactions going public.”

The Boise Grinch has been busy ever since. He could even pop up around the Treasure Valley when you least expect it!

“All this week I’m out and about,” says the Grinch, “I encourage everyone to follow @TheBoiseGRinch on Instagram and Facebook for updates and flash appearances around town whenever I get bored!”

So, what does The Boise Grinch have to say about all of the recent exposure?

Facebook/@TheBoiseGrinch

“I love the paparazzi! Merry GRINCHMAS!! I will make sure to steal your Christmas tree this year!”

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch!

