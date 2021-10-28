Meridian Moms Are Using This Facebook Group To Uplift Mothers

"The first 40 years of motherhood are the hardest." That phrase is printed on a magnet that resides on my mom's fridge. It's only as funny as it is because it's true. From the moment your kids are born, raising them is hard. Sleep deprivation, self doubt, whatever damage your parents did to you--all things you have to contend with while figuring out and trying your best to raise a happy, healthy kid with at the very least less emotional trauma than was inflicted on you as you grew up. It's exhausting. And even when your kids are adults, you never stop worrying about them. That bit I know from my own mother and her experience with 4 now adult children, one of which just turned 40 years old.

At the same time, being a parent is so wildly rewarding. You almost feel selfish at just how incredible these little humans you're rearing make you feel. Like, is this allowed? My 4 year old asked if the whole family could fit in the bed so we could all snuggle because he loves us. I can't explain the warm fuzzy joy that filled my heart hearing my little nugget say that. If you're a mom, you totally get it.

But even with all the good, it can feel overwhelming and you can feel alone in this motherhood journey. Meridian Moms on Facebook, which uses the hashtag #208moms, is a supportive group aimed at empowering and uplifting mothers as we navigate through parenthood. Just a network of positivity that can definitely feel lacking when you're facing obstacles.

Parenting Tip Thursday is definitely a highlight and always has helpful insight, whether you agree with the tip or not. If you do, use it! If you don't, it's great to explore why and what you'd suggest alternatively. But like any post on Facebook, play nice in the comment section. It's ok to disagree without tearing each other apart.

Family Fun in the Treasure Valley from A-Z One of the greatest parts about living in Boise is there's never a shortage of things to do with the family! Here's a great A to Z guide of things to check out.

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities.