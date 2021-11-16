Meridian Murder To Be Featured on ‘American Monster’ Crime Series
An online episode of Crime Watch Daily opens up, setting the scene with a dramatic narration:
A violent showdown between two men, vying for the attention of a blonde
The opener continues with chilling 9-1-1 phone call audio of a woman screaming-- Kandi Hall had watched the entire crime, go down.
Investigation Discovery To Feature Meridian Murder
Perhaps you remember the crime from just 10 years ago. In March of 2011, shots rang out in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Meridian, Idaho. This never happens--but on this night in particular, now convicted suspect Robert Hall was up to something. After learning that his wife, Kandi, had been having an affair with her boss at work--Hall was ready to confront them. The confrontation ended in Emmet, Kandi's boss, losing his life that night.
If you are familiar with the true-crime network Investigation Discovery, you may know the show set to feature this crime, "American Monster".
The episode is set to be titled "What The Heart Wants" and will air on Sunday, November 21st at 9/8 Central.
Learn more about the show, HERE.
