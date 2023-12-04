Meridian Left Shocked After Tragic Double Homicide and Foot Chase

In recent times, there's been a concerning rise in crime within the Meridian community, and that surge has stirred a sense of uneasiness among the residents. This escalation of crime is not only disrupting the sense of security that Meridian has long enjoyed, but is also highlighting the need for proactive measures to reverse this concerning trajectory.

The most recent development, following an earlier press release from the Meridian Police Department, is a double homicide that took place in Meridian last night on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023, in which two adult females, Sarah Walmsley (41) and Emily Works (33), were both found dead in different locations of a home on the 2000 block of N. Cougar Way.

Meridian Police officers and Ada County deputies, who were responding to a domestic disturbance call, quickly identified the suspect and promptly started the search and investigation. The suspect had carjacked a vehicle on Zircon Avenue, leading to a pursuit that ended with him fleeing on foot.

A deputy from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, in the vicinity of Ustick and Venable, located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect fired several rounds at the deputy during a foot chase. Fortunately, the deputy was unharmed. The suspect was then eventually located in the 700 block of W. Indian Rocks, where he had taken his own life.

The Meridian Police Department has expressed their gratitude to collaborating agencies, including the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Garden City Police Department, and Idaho State Police, for their assistance during this distressing incident.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with domestic violence, seek help immediately.

Local police departments and organizations such as the Women’s and Children’s Alliance (208-343-3688) and FACES of HOPE (208-577-4400) are available resources for those in need.

