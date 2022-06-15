You're invited!

The Middleton-Star Local 4626 Firefighter Pancake Feed is a fundraiser that benefits families who have suffered through the traumatic experience of a housefire.

Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts

The Middleton-Star Firefighter Pancake Feed fundraiser is one of the area's most highly anticipated annual charity functions.

WHEN || Monday, July 4th, 2022

WHERE || 302 East Main, Middleton, ID 83644

Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts

TIME || 06:30 to 10:30

FUNDRAISER || Last year's raffle and silent auction proceeds benefited five fire victim families. It also assists firefighter families during times of need.

MIX 106 || Ryan, from the LIVE w/ Cort & Ryan Mix 106 Morning Show, will raffle off a basket containing:

4 tickets to Kenny Chesney's Here & Now Tour 2022 Wednesday, July 2th at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa

4 unlimited day passes to Wahooz Family Fun Zone

4 full-day passes to Roaring Springs Water Park

and more!

SUPPORT || Volunteers and donations are deeply appreciated. Please contact Kenneth McCord via email at kmccord@starfirerescue.org.

Kindly keep reading for more details!

Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts

FUN || After breakfast, prepare yourself for an epic water fight hosted by the Middleton-Star firefighters in front of the firehouse!

PARADE || Fundraiser attendees are invited to attend Middleton's 4th of July parade that begins promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts

THE FOOD || A breakfast lover's dream, the famous all-you-can-eat meal features:

delicious homemade pancakes

scrambled eggs

ham

sausage

golden hash browns

and breakfast onions!

FYI || Firemen are some of the most fantastic cooks around!

As a proud fireman's daughter, I can tell you first-hand how great the grub is in firehouses across the country! Come hungry, leave happy!

Photo by || Middleton-Star Fire Districts

