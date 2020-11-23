Miller’s Mission: Thank You!

We live in challenging times. States across the country are shutting down their cities and counties. The city of Boise has issued new restrictions on liberty. Once again, you made a difference.Our ninth campaign of Miller's Mission concluded Saturday at 6 pm. We continued to collect turkey and other items well past our deadline. I'm always amazed at your charitable giving during these trying times. To some, a meal is not a big deal; to others, it's everything, and to them, you're a lifesaver.

Your efforts will continue to resonate throughout the area, encouraging others to give. The Boise Rescue Mission has started using your donations. Saturday morning, thousands of families and individuals received meals because of your gifts of kindness. We will continue to collect your donations of food on Wednesday. We'll be live from 5 am-10 am collecting canned goods for the Boise Rescue Mission.

Our location is at Shu's Running Company on State Street in downtown Boise. Due to Covid guidelines, the Treasure Valley Turkey Day 5K has gone virtual. If you're running in the 5K, please take a moment to stop by during Wednesday morning to drop off your locations.

Although we've moved back home, the Rescue Mission's commitment continues. Please consider volunteering. If you're looking for a job, the mission is hiring. Our next campaign will be our Spring Edition of Miller's Mission that; we'll be once again living at the Nampa Wal Mart the week before Memorial Day Weekend. Thank you and God Bless.