Monster Jam Invades Nampa This Weekend (photos)

Monster Jam is coming to Nampa this weekend. If you need to become more familiar with what Monster Jam is, then let us share with you the carnage, loud music, big trucks, and other indescribable activities that will be going on at the Ford Idaho Center from October 27-29.

Monster Jam is very loud, so if you want to protect your ears, please bring ear protection for you and your kids. Ear protection will be available for purchase at the concessions counter.

If you buy a pit party, you'll have the opportunity to meet the drivers. If you've ever wondered what type of person would drive a monster truck, then you can access the drivers by buying that pit pass. Fans also have an exclusive opportunity to meet and mingle with drivers in a private post-event experience during the Monster Jam Post-Event Driver Meet and Greet.

Last year we spoke to Grave Digger Driver Tyler Menninga who told us that his first season of driving on tour began at the Ford Idaho Center. The young man is only twenty-five but has been driving Grave Digger for seven years. He began his quest to be a Monster Jam driver by working summer jobs at the home of Grave Digger in Currituck, North Carolina's Outer Banks.

His parents dropped him off when he was fifteen, and his driving gig was driving tourists in a modified Digger-like vehicle from Digger's Diner.

Cynthia Gauthier, the driver of the Lucas Stabilizer, began her professional life as an accountant. She transitioned to professional motocross and then to Monster Jam. She told us she loves meeting the fans and is happy to be a role model for young girls.

Although we do have one question, how do they haul those monster trucks from one venue to another? Let's take a look at what you'll see in Nampa later his month.

