Nampa: Monster Jam 2022 Returns to the Ford Idaho Center [BTS Photos]

It’s that time of year again – Monster Jam! I can already hear the engines roaring.

Their website says Monster Jam is “the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels. At the event, you will witness world-class driver athletes and the most recognizable trucks tear up the dirt and compete in intense competitions of speed and skill.”

Who wouldn’t want to see that? All event details here.

I am so grateful that I was able to get a behind the scenes look at the Ford Idaho Center today while they were filling the arena with dirt and building the monster pit.

It takes a lot of work to put on events like this. I learned today that there are 45 people who travel with Monster Jam, and over 120 people working the event for the Ford Idaho Canter.

I learned a ton of cool things and got a bunch of awesome pictures – check em’ out! Keep scrolling to meat the drivers , get a behind the scenes look at the Ford Idaho Center before the event, and see these Monster Trucks in action!

Monster Jam 2022 Returns to the Ford Idaho Center [BTS Photos]

Everything That Meridian's Wahooz Family Fun Zone Has to Offer Before you visit Wahooz, get a sneak peek of what is in store for you with the photos below.

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022 In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

Country Concerts Coming to Boise Area in 2022 With so many amazing country artists scheduled to perform and various venues around town we are having a hard time choosing.

Who's Ready to Laugh? 9 Comedy Shows Coming to Boise in 2022 I know we could all certainly use some more laughter in our lives!