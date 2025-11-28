In a game that was unusually long and filled with a ton of mistakes, the Boise State Broncos prevailed 25-24 over the Utah State Aggies Friday night in Logan. Despite the turnovers and drops, the Broncos showed resilience and determination. The Broncos offense committed turnovers and a ton of drops, but still prevailed over the not ready for prime time Aggies.

The Aggies made two dumb fourth and goal calls failing to get a first down in each try. The results allowed the Broncos to claw their way back to finally take the lead with a little over two minutes left in the game. The Aggies still had a chance for a last second field goal but ran out of time on a desperation pass play.

What does this win mean for Boise State? It keeps their hopes alive for hosting the Mountain West Championship Game, depending on upcoming results and tiebreaker scenarios.

The victory, combined with New Mexico’s win over San Diego State earlier in the afternoon, put the Broncos in the middle of a three-way tie atop the conference standings. MW tiebreakers call for computer rankings to determine the two opponents for the championship game, which won’t be completed until after all games are completed on Saturday. UNLV, which also has two conference losses and competes at Nevada at 7 p.m. MT on Saturday, would also be in contention with a win over the Wolf Pack.

On an unrelated note, former Vandal Coach, Jason Eck, guided New Mexico to a record ninth win over the Aztecs.

Getty Images / Chris Gardner/ Getty Images / Chris Gardner/ loading...

Local product quarterback Max Cutforth threw for a career-high 341 yards, completing 26 of 49 passes and tossing two touchdowns, showcasing his potential for the future.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco

Boise State Football Championship Ring For Sale On eBay A member of the 2017 Boise State Broncos football team is selling their championship ring. Would you buy it? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas