Downtown Boise is booming with fun shops, eateries, bars, nightlife and plenty of working day life and businesses too. Imagine being able to look over all of it from the comfort of your very own and very living room. As you drive into downtown Boise on Capital Boulevard you have probably seen the Grove Hotel and condominiums.

At the top of the Grove is a gorgeous condo with two story floor to ceiling views of Northwest Boise. The stunning condo takes up the 16th and 17t floors. This $1.8 million dollar home is complete with two master suites, a guest suite, a sitting room, and an expansive chef's kitchen, all with the immaculate views of the city.

If you are into entertaining, there is enough space for socially distancing ;) and enough views to impress even the staunchest of guests. Brazilian Walnut floors are throughout. What downtown condo with views would be complete without a state of the art sound system? I love the spiral staircase as well, except my clumsy butt would fall down it no doubt.

I am not luxury or classy enough to live in a place like this although I do certainly see the allure of no yard to take care of, views like that, walkability to everything that downtown has to offer. Inevitably though I would feel out of place. That being said I would love to come to the housewarming party to dress up and enjoy feeling like a wealthy businesswoman. Oh I almost forgot for the ultra classy, there is also a grand piano, and I am pretty sure it comes with the condo because good luck getting it out.

