A Top Rated Must-See Idaho Restaurant is One Hour From Boise

Sweet, Idaho is just under an hour from Boise, and has a population of around 600.

It is so small that if you blink while driving through it, you risk missing the town altogether.

However, it was recently brought to our attention that a unique and beautiful restaurant happens to be located in this small, country town.

Not only that, it was recently labeled as one of Idaho’s best restaurants, and a must-see destination when traveling to our state.

Well, now we absolutely had to see what all of the hype was about.

