Nampa Police Department Seeks New Skilled Animal Control Officers

The Nampa Police Department is looking for skilled animal control officers — do you have what it takes?

In an effort to increase community safety and welfare, the Nampa Police Department has announced an exciting employment opportunity that will undoubtedly resonate with animal lovers across the Treasure Valley. With a recent Facebook post searching for potential candidates, the department declared, "Join Our Team!" (See post below)

This position of Animal Control Officer (ACO) is up for grabs, which highlights the department's efforts and commitment to addressing the various animal-related concerns in Nampa and the Treasure Valley. Here's what they said:

From responding to distress calls involving our furry friends to investigating cases of animal cruelty and handling potentially dangerous dog incidents, the role is diverse and important.

The Facebook posts states: "Nampa Police ACOs supplement our patrol officers, handling various animal related calls in the City of Nampa. Their job includes enforcement activities, educating the public on animal control issues and investigating animal cruelty and dangerous dog cases."

Aspiring candidates in the community are encouraged to apply before the April 17th deadline. The application process, outlined on the department's website, mentions the significance of integrity and excellence in serving as a Nampa Police employee.

For those interested, inquiries and applications can be sent to: NampaPDJobs@cityofnampa.us.

So, if you're passionate about animals and ready to serve your community, don't miss this opportunity to join the Nampa Police Department. Serve with integrity, achieve excellence, and make a meaningful impact – apply, and maybe you'll become their next Animal Control Officer.

