Nampa Prepares For Monster Jam Invasion This Weekend [Photos]

Monster Jam is coming to Nampa this weekend. If you need to become more familiar with what Monster Jam is, then let us share with you the carnage, loud music, big trucks, and other indescribable activities that will be going on at the Ford Idaho Center.

The two hours of controlled mayhem will take place from March 10-March 12. There will be a fifteen to twenty-minute halftime break to return your senses to some sense of normality before the fun starts all over again.

Monster Jam is very loud, so if you want to protect your ears, please bring ear protection for you and your kids. Ear protection will be available for purchase at the concessions counter.

If you buy a pit party, you'll have the opportunity to meet the drivers. If you've ever wondered what type of person would drive a monster truck, then you can access the drivers by buying that pit pass. Fans also have an exclusive opportunity to meet and mingle with drivers in a private post-event experience during the Monster Jam Post-Event Driver Meet and Greet.

Although we do have one question, how do they haul those monster trucks from one venue to another? Let's take a look at what you'll see in Nampa this weekend.

Check Out These Incredible Monster Trucks Coming To Nampa From Grave Digger to Zombie

