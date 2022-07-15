It is a show that honors the West while allowing Idahoans to enjoy all the comforts of modern-day living. Tuesday night Nampa, Idaho, will host one of the ten largest rodeos in the country.

The Snake River Stampede will once again light up the Ford Idaho Center attracting cowboys and cowgirls to check out the exciting action of bull riding, bronco riding, steer wrestling, and many more activities.

Every year proceeds from the Snake River Stampede benefit local non-profits that promote Western values. It is rodeo season in Idaho and before we breakdown this year's event's in Nampa, let's take a quick look at some of our area rodeos.

The Snake River Stampede will celebrate its 107th year of entertaining Idahoans. You don't have to wait till Tuesday night to enjoy the vibe at the Ford Idaho Center. Stampede week kicks off Monday and Tuesday morning with the Buckaroo Breakfast from 7 am-10am. Local kids from Canyon County 4-H clubs prepare and serve breakfast for only six dollars.

EDITORS NOTE: This will be the first year without KTVB's Larry Gebert. Larry was a nonstop whirlwind of activity. He'd help the kids cook the sausages to interview the rode queens. We will miss you, Larry.

All proceeds from the Buckaroo Breakfast benefit the Canyon County 4-H Endowment Program. The two-day event is their largest fundraiser of the year. It's so inspiring to see so many young people serving others. The proceeds will fund scholarships, teen conferences, and state and national event costs for local youth.

Nothing is wasted at the Buckaroo Breakfast; the leftover food will feed the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army. A special thanks to all the vendors who donate the food and equipment for this great cause.

Cowboys and cowgirls will get a preview of the Stampede each morning while enjoying their Western Breakfast. Monday folks can enjoy barrels and breakaways beginning at 8 am. Tuesday features team roping starting at 8 am.

Stay with us all week as we will have exclusive coverage of the 107th Annual Snake River Stampede.

