National Freedom Day: A Day To Celebrate How Lucky We All Are

Today is a grand national United States holiday that we should all celebrate even if your version of celebration is enjoying the freedom and blessings that we are lucky enough to enjoy in this great country.

Today is National Freedom Day! National Today says, "This day was founded to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy as U.S. citizens, freedoms that we should never take for granted. Specifically, the holiday commemorates the day in 1865 when President Abraham Lincoln signed what would later become the 13th Amendment. Freedom is one of the founding principles of the United States of America and this day was envisioned as a way for all citizens to take a moment to appreciate how lucky we are."

Abe Lincoln Bench in Boise with Nikki West

We have wonderful reminders around Boise that are available for individuals and families to learn, reflect and be grateful for the freedoms that we all apricate today. There were many struggles and trailblazing changes that had to be put into motion in order for Idaho and the country to be how it is today with the freedoms in place for everyone.

Idaho Black History Museum, google streetview

Near the impressive Abe Lincoln sitting bench statue is The Idaho Black History Museum." It is housed in the former St. Paul Baptist Church Building {In downtown Boise}. The museum serves as a foundational pillar to the State of Idaho and the community it serves. This year marks the 100th year anniversary of the church that housed Idaho's first Black church and now houses the IBHM."

Even though this next place has been the center of some vandalism over the past couple of years it still and will always stand as a special place to honor and celebrate human rights for all.

Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, Google Street View

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, "Anne Frank and downtown Boise, Idaho, may seem an unlikely pairing, but the legacy Anne left for human dignity strongly resonates in Idaho. Located in the heart of Boise’s cultural district at the intersection of the Boise Greenbelt and 8th Street, the Memorial is nestled behind the Boise Public Library. Annually, thousands of school children and adults tour Memorial and participate in the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights’ programming."

So today Idaho, honor your freedoms and human rights and be an advocate for good and the good in all people.